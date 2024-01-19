As reported by user JigglesBunny on the ResetEra forum, probably one of the first to notice such an elusive detail, there seems to be a clue about Quake 6 hidden inside the video diary Of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle.
We are talking about the complete video with the interventions of the MachineGames developers, not the actual presentation trailer of the game in question, and out of almost 15 minutes of video it was really difficult to grasp, but looking at the frame in question the reference seems evident.
In the video shown above, precisely at minute 11:34you can see the clue in question.
On a whiteboardwhere the developers of MachineGames have written various notes linked, apparently, to the puzzles and gameplay elements of Indiana Jones and the ancient Circle, a writing appears that seems to refer to “Quake 6”.
An interesting Easter egg
As is clearer from the image above, taken from the frame in question, the word is only partially visible, like “ake 6”, but the symbol underneath it is absolutely unmistakable and is clearly the logo of the series.
It seems pretty clear that MachineGamesprobably together with id Software, wanted to insert this reference for the fans, to tell the truth, hidden enough to be difficult to see at first.
Can this be taken as a teaser for Quake 6? Indeed, if we consider Quake Champions, a possible new chapter in the series would be the sixth, so the numbering is back. The name continues to circulate in the rumor mill and id Software is definitely working on something right now, even if we don't know what it is yet.
It is likely that the team wants to break away from DOOM for a while, after the relaunch that started with the 2016 chapter and the subsequent DOOM Eternal, and Quake is one of the main suspects among the team's new projects. Or, the project could have been entrusted to MachineGames, to continue after Indiana Jones. At this point, we await any developments on the matter.
