As reported by user JigglesBunny on the ResetEra forum, probably one of the first to notice such an elusive detail, there seems to be a clue about Quake 6 hidden inside the video diary Of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle.

We are talking about the complete video with the interventions of the MachineGames developers, not the actual presentation trailer of the game in question, and out of almost 15 minutes of video it was really difficult to grasp, but looking at the frame in question the reference seems evident.

In the video shown above, precisely at minute 11:34you can see the clue in question.

On a whiteboardwhere the developers of MachineGames have written various notes linked, apparently, to the puzzles and gameplay elements of Indiana Jones and the ancient Circle, a writing appears that seems to refer to “Quake 6”.