With QuakeCon 2023 now underway, id Software’s much-rumoured Quake 2 remaster has finally been made official – and it’s out now for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, and Game Pass.

As with 2021’s similarly styled Quake 1 remaster, this enhanced version of the sequel has been handled by retro specialists Nightdive Studios. Its list of additions is extensive too, including enhanced models and cinematics, dynamic and colored lighting, improved enemy animations and gore, “improved and restored” AI behavior, new accessibility features, plus anti-aliasing, depth of field, and support for widescreen resolutions up to 4K. And, of course, Sonic Mayhem’s original soundtrack returns in all its furious glory.

And as with 2021’s Quake 1 remaster, id has put together an impressively generous package, incorporating Quake 2’s base game, as well as its two expansions – The Reckoning and Ground Zero – which, between then, bring 33 additional campaign levels and 21 new multiplayer deathmatch maps. Furthermore, it includes a brand-new expansion, Call of the Machine, from Wolfenstein: The New Order developer Machine Games, introducing a further 28 campaign levels and one new deathmatch map.

And here’s what the Quake 2 remaster looks like in motion.

“In the depths of Strogg space lies the Machine, a singularity capable of collapsing the fabric of reality,” id teases in its announcement. “Fight across time and space to find the Strogg-Maker, destroy it, and change the destiny of man and machine.”

All included campaigns are playable cooperatively with up to 4 players either online or through local split-screen, while multiplayer maps support up to 16 players online or four players locally via split-screen (this is increased to eight player on PC). Additionally, crossplay is supported across all platforms, and those not in the mood for fellow humans can make use of bots to fill out offline and online deathmatch and team deathmatch modes.

The Quake 2 remaster is available to purchase digitally right now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, switchesand PC (via Steam, GOG, epicand the Microsoft Store), where it costs an entirely reasonable £7.99/$9.99 USD. But if all the above still isn’t enough to tempt you into handing over your hard-earned money, then how about this: it also comes bundled with Quake 2 64.