There are classics that survive time unscathed, e quake 2 it is definitely one of them. The first-person shooter developed by Software id and released by Activision in 1997, it’s not actually a direct sequel to the first one Quake, since there is no correlation in terms of plot, setting or characters. And that’s fine. The war between humans and Strogg has entered the collective imagination so well, that the second chapter of the series is still today one of the Old-fashioned FPS most loved ever.

An improved classic

The announcement of a Quake 2 remaster it was therefore greeted with enthusiasm by historic fans, who have been waiting for a return of their favorite franchise for years. Let’s start by saying that the “new” Quake 2, edited by Nightdive Studiosallows you to select one higher resolution than the original, with a whole series of graphic goodies not to be overlooked. Yes, because the nostalgic will be able to activate effects such as cathode ray tube simulation (so you really feel like you’re playing a late 90s title), anti-aliasing, dynamic shadows and much more.

But not only: i polygonal models of the enemies have been remade, as well as the settings now appear sharper than in the past. In short, Quake 2 Remastered takes the classic – in any case present in the package – and improves it. Of course, since this is a 1997 game, graphically it is still a title of the last centuryso don’t expect cutting-edge graphic virtuosity or Ray Tracing effects of any kind.

Net of the technical differences with the game of twenty-five years ago, the Quake 2 remastered offers several noteworthy contents: we go, as mentioned above, from the presence of the original Quake 2, passing through the expansion The Reckoningthe expansion Ground Zerothe classic versions of all three products, theunreleased Call of the Machine expansion (made by the talented MachineGames) e Quake 2 64which is the Nintendo 64 version of the game.

Quantity and quality

Even in terms of game modes, the operation set up is certainly not stingy with content: in addition to the countryside for single player, they stand out online modeBetween DeathmatchesTeam Deathmatch, Capture the Flag And co-op. In short, quantity – as well as quality – is certainly not lacking. And the base game, how is it? At the plot level, as explained above, the second chapter of the series does not directly follow the history of the first. So goodbye to the gothic setting, and welcome sci-fi scenarios. In this context, however not at all friendly, humanity is at war against the Strogg, an alien race on which man does not seem to have the upper hand. As the last survivor of our assault team, we will have to infiltrate the Strogg bases to stop the imminent threat.

This automatically translates to dozens of levels crammed with opponents extraterrestrials, whether they are huge armored aliens armed with rocket launchers or genetically modified soldiers. Enemies to take down, keys to find, and doors to unlock, all within labyrinths in perfect FPS style of the late 90s (at the DOOM extension, so to speak). A separate note for Call of the Machinea real expansion (lasting about five hours) made up of seven missions that will put us against the Strogg again, in underground areas and industrial complexes never seen before.

Not to mention that the game has a difficulty rate seriously pointing up, so lovers of challenges will have bread for their teeth. Bottom line, at the end of the fair, Quake 2 Remaster is a jewel of pure nostalgia, not only respectful of the original 1997 work but also full of new content – first of all, the unpublished expansion – such as to justify a “second round” even for the historic fans of the franchise. And that’s not much.