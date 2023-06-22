Quake 2 Remastered appeared in the title list ranked in Korea by the body in charge of cataloging games by audience, i.e. the Game Rating and Administration Committee, which suggests a possible game announcement at QuakeCon 2023.

The idea is quite plausible, considering how the titles have been bouncing between rumors for some time and that the first chapter has already received a remaster treatment recently. Indeed, going to look at the latter, we note that Quake Remastered popped up in 2021 in the lists of the Korean commission just a few months before its announcement, which took place at QuakeCon 2021.

This reinforces the idea that Quake 2 Remastered can be announced and presented during the event dedicated to the world of iD Software, which has also included production news for some time Bethesda in general, while still remaining strongly linked to the company’s classic shooters.

QuakeCon 2023 was announced last April with a return to the classic formula in presence after years of forced interruption: it will be held from 10 to 13 August 2023 in Grapevine, Texas and will also revive the historic LAN Party “BYOC”, where users will be able to bring their own computer and equipment to play multiplayer games.