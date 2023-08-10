Just today the official arrived, and not only: confirming the leaks of the last few days, Quake 2 Remastered exists, and is officially available on pcon console of these last two generations (Switches including), and also on Xbox Game Pass.

The announcement also took place through a trailerspecially released on YouTube in the last few minutes and which we offer on the cover of the article.

The Work which was done on ID Software’s famous IP was first and foremost graphic, but not only. For example, we speak of HD reconstructed movies, various graphical corrections, lighting improvements, and much more.

It doesn’t end here though, because there are also welcome returns and juicy news. There is obviously talk of the return of the main missions, with the campaign The Reckoning and with Ground Zero which provides more missions and deathmatch mapper, but also new content: Call of the Machine.

This is the very reason why veteran players should pick up the pad again, since they will be able to play 28 new missions campaign, and a new multiplayer map for deathmatches.

You can already see the title at work from the trailer that we have mentioned, and we remind you that from today 10 August the title is already available digitally on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S,