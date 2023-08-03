Quake 2 Remastered has one announcement dateprobably set for August 10, during the first day of QuakeCon 2023, and a list of platforms on which the game will be released: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. To reveal this information was the well-known leaker billbil-kun.

This is a source that, as we know, enjoys an extraordinary reputation, having pretty much got all its predictions right so far. In this case, however, his is a simple confirmation of the classification of Quake 2 Remastered in South Korea, which took place a few days ago.

billbil-kun claims that he was able to preview the ESRB classification of this reissue, which will be made public on August 11th. Since the rating usually appears late compared to the reveal, it goes without saying that the date of August 10, the first day of QuakeCon 2023, is the most plausible one for an announcement.