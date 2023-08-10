Great news for those who own the original version of Quake 2, because they will receive the remastered edition for free. For the uninitiated, it was released today on the occasion of the opening of QuakeCon 2023 at the price of €9.99.

A gift for longtime fans

A gift is a gift

As we could verify directly, by downloading Quake 2 from Steam you receive the remastered edition, which weighs just over 5GB. If desired, it is still possible to start the classic edition, which remains selectable before launching the game.

Bethesda and id Software have also updated the Steam page of the gamereporting information relating to the remastered edition and adding new graphic materials.

There is also the expansion Call of the Machinewhich is described as: “A new experience for MachineGames’ Quake II with 28 campaign levels and a Multiplayer Deathmatch map. Deep within the Strogg space is the Machine, a singularity capable to destroy reality. Fight across time and space to find the creator of the Strogg, destroy him and change fate.”

Quake 2 is also available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The game was launched immediately on Game PassXbox and PC.