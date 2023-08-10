As widely announced, id Software and Bethesda have announced the remastered edition Of quake 2 first-person shooter dating back to 1997, which now comes enriched by an updated graphic design and an unpublished expansion, Call of the Machine . It is available today for €9.99 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5.

Lots of news

Quake II recently returned enhanced with ray tracing

The remastered version includes many graphical improvements and includes le expansions The Reckoning and Ground Zero, also remastered.

Also, as already mentioned, there is a new expansion called Call of the Machine and by purchasing it you get it for free Quake II 64version of the game originally released only on the Nintendo 64.

The new version of Quake 2 also supports online multiplayer, four-player co-op, crossplay and many other modern features that will surely please the fans of the game, who are given several reasons to get interested in the game again.

Let’s see the launch trailer:

Between graphic novelties the resolution up to 4K, widescreen support, improved 3D models, improved animations and blood, the completely revised lighting system, the addition of effects such as antialiasing, depth of field and more stand out. The soundtrack is still that of Sonic Mayhem, highly appreciated by fans.