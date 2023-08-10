The remaster of quake 2 And available from today on Xbox Game Pass, downloadable at no additional cost to Microsoft service subscribers on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One as well as PC. The game can also be streamed via Xbox Cloud.
Announced and surprisingly launched today, Quake 2 comes with a improved version of the originalfeaturing support for 4K and widescreen, as well as a whole series of improvements regarding polygonal models, blood, enemy animations, artificial intelligence, cutscenes, lighting system, anti-aliasing and more.
Additional content
The Quake 2 remaster not only includes an improved version of the game, but also various extra content: The Reckoning, with its eighteen campaign levels and seven deathmatch maps; and Ground Zero, with its fifteen campaign levels and fourteen deathmatch maps.
That’s not all: it has also been included a new expansion, Call of the Machine, specially developed by MachineGames, with twenty-eight campaign levels and a deathmatch map. Furthermore, it is possible to unlock Quake 2 64 for free, try the multiplayer modes and the online or local cooperative, all in cross-play.
#Quake #Xbox #Game #Pass #surprise #remaster #today
Leave a Reply