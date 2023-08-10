The remaster of quake 2 And available from today on Xbox Game Pass, downloadable at no additional cost to Microsoft service subscribers on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One as well as PC. The game can also be streamed via Xbox Cloud.

Announced and surprisingly launched today, Quake 2 comes with a improved version of the originalfeaturing support for 4K and widescreen, as well as a whole series of improvements regarding polygonal models, blood, enemy animations, artificial intelligence, cutscenes, lighting system, anti-aliasing and more.