Genoa – Fabio Quagliarella towards farewell. All that’s missing is the official status, which Sampdoria should give shortly with a statement. The attacker was contacted by the club on Wednesday evening, who informed him of their intention not to renew his contract which expired on 30 June, as the project started by the new course will be based and focus mainly on young players.

Quagliarella, 40, hoped until the end to be one of the two “flagship players” of the new Sampdoria. The Sampdoria coach Andrea Pirlo, his teammate in Juventus, on the day of his presentation, had been clear: «Quagliarella is a friend, we have always remained on good terms. It depends on what the club decides.”

For Quagliarella one of the brightest periods of his career is coming to a close, culminating with the victory in the Serie A top scorer in the 2018/2019 season, at the age of 36, with Giampaolo on the bench. Idol of a large part of the Sampdoria fans, who aimed at a reconfirmation of him. The captain has scored a total of 106 goals for Sampdoria, the last one being at San Siro with Milan on 20 May.

Yesterday Manfredi and Vitullus, future CEO or general manager, remained at Corte Lambruschini all day to continue the meetings and work on the budgets. On the market front, Radrizzani is also focusing on Juventus’ young players. One of the profiles followed is that of Argentoni midfielder Enzo Barrenechea, 22 years old. While it would have been Pirlo who asked for Frabotta. Sfumato Mulattieri, Samp among the suitors of Nasti, tip of Milan. Follow Soriano. D’Amico will be sold to Avellino. As for the staff, the negotiations for the engagement of Marco Cesarini continue, chosen to entrust him with the medical, physiotherapy and injury recovery areas. The two match analysts should be announced shortly. As coach of the Under 18, the name of Carlos França goes around, many years in Liguria as a footballer (Caperanese, Bogliasco, Lavagnese…). Athlete of Christ, like Legrottaglie.

The new Sampdoria season starts on Monday. Clinical tests in the morning and first training session at Mugnaini in the afternoon, at 6pm. And Ultras Tito will be there, meeting at the sports center an hour earlier: «We don’t feel the need to remind you what we’ve lived and risked in the last few months. It is inevitable that the desire to leave is immense, to meet again, to welcome those who have arrived, obviously including the new technical staff».