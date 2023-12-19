Genoa – A question of feeling. Between Fabio Quagliarella and Sampdoria it is true love. A thread of passion spanning 293 games and 106 goals. Impossible feats. Unique sensations.

Shall we start from Samp-Lecco?

«South had already dedicated a super banner to me after the official announcement of my farewell to football. Greeting the fans up close was nice, I cared about it and so did they. Another afternoon of passion. You step on the lawn and say to yourself “then it's really over”. I also thank the Lecco fans for the applause.”

Affection and esteem beyond colors.

«They love me where I played and beyond. I had role models like Del Piero, Nesta, Buffon, Maldini, Costacurta: I don't allow myself to compare myself to them in football terms but I wanted to emulate them in terms of seriousness. You can like the footballer or not, once the shirt is removed he remains the man. Being appreciated as a person is what makes me happiest.”

Is this also why the South sang “there is only one captain”?

«Unexpected chorus, enormous pleasure considering the captains Samp had. At Marassi I experienced sensations that I will keep within me forever. I was walking under the South and I saw the goals scored, the celebrations together, a strong moment. Sooner or later I will see a match there, in the South.”

Patron Manfredi gave her a special shirt. Have you mentioned the future?

«The shirt is already at home on a wall where I hang my dearest memories. Manfredi invited me, greeted me in a cordial, affectionate way, we were talking about Brescia-Samp, I told him “these are matches that happen” but no about the future. The new ownership has the right and duty to follow its path, then we'll see. If one day they want me in some role, God forbid, Sampdoria will always have a special place. But even if I never have to work on it again, the bond will still remain.”

And how do you see your future?

«I get the experience of being a commentator on Sky and I'm very happy with it. I will take courses as a coach and sports director, over time my mind will be clearer and I will understand what I am suited for. I live day by day, I will decide calmly.”

What did you miss most in these first months as an ex?

«The locker room. And above all the match: I will always miss scoring goals and celebrating. The training sessions were “no”, perhaps because I had the skill and luck of reaching 40 as a protagonist, working at full speed with the team. If you stop you have to climb over, go further. As I have always done in my career, you always have to look ahead.”

Do you play football with your friends?

«Since June 4th at Maradona, I haven't kicked a ball, I don't even know if I could still hit it (laughs). I don't like the idea of ​​letting myself go, I keep my body on the motorbike, gym and padel, but I do the right thing, without exaggerating.”

He took up residence in Genoa.

«I feel good about it, it's quiet, I was born by the sea and I see it every day from home. Perfect climate even in winter, I'm a housewife, a creature of habit, I have my 3-4 restaurants, Carmine, Capricci, my friend Juanito's Maa Beach in Bogliasco, Gemelli in Portofino. If there is good weather I go for a swim, or have fun with the jet ski, I arrive at San Fruttuoso, Punta Chiappa. But for Christmas I'm going back to Castellammare di Stabia.”

Two Sampdoria adventures. How would you describe them?

«In the first one I exploded, crazy. I got noticed in Ascoli, Novellino and Marotta believed in me, they took me to a great club with great players, I repaid them with 13 goals and a brace on my debut for the national team which however convinced Udinese to take me back. The second? I don't read much but after the first 6 months of my return some sites asked: “Will Quagliarella be a good reserve?”. When you pass the age of 30, for many scientists you retire but the rest is history.”

With the most prolific Quagliarella ever: why?

«The end of the stalker affair, which lasted 7-8 years, freed me mentally even if the scars remain. I don't talk much about it, I don't want to be a victim but the head rules everything and I tell anyone who comes across such people to report it without fear. At Samp I also felt loved and important. And then there were my qualities. I have always believed in myself. And no one says that I only started taking penalties in the last 4-5 years, otherwise I would have exceeded 200 goals in Serie A and I would have already surpassed 13 goals in the league before. Having to do them only on action, I had to invent them all. You know, sometimes you're in a crisis and the penalty frees you up, but I had strong penalty takers in front of me and I'm not the type to bother.”

Was Giampaolo the most important coach?

«With him the first goals in Serie A in Ascoli, and at Samp, three and a half years. I knew by heart what he was asking for and he trusted me: we had a great time, we played good football, he would have wanted a skeleton for longer, with 2-3 additions a year. I've had a good time with all the technicians, or almost all of them. In recent years they haven't always treated me very well. I had Conte, a real winner. Then the players count, if you miss a throw 3 times out of 5 the coach can do little.”

The “Quagliarella goal” is a unique brand.

«And I'm pleased. Giampaolo told me: “I was lucky enough to see your goals in training every day, the others only saw the successful shots in the match.” Not out of presumption but a few training sessions, not only at Sampdoria, ended after my absurd goals in practice matches. The first time in Chieti, I score from midfield and the coach blows the whistle: “We've seen everything, let's go home”.

Where do those impossible goals come from?

«On the asphalt, down in the courtyard but I had them in my nature. Seeing the ball come in with a different shot flattered me and I didn't hold back. Heel strikes, volleys, scissors. As children we played a game: if the goalkeeper conceded a goal from an overhead kick he was eliminated. I have always had the desire to eliminate them.”

He scored many of the best ones with Sampdoria.

«Incredible feeling. At Marassi the attached stands gave me the feeling that the goal was closer, I tried harder. And if the fans trust you, you play better. But one of the things I am most proud of is that I have done excellent things in all the clubs I have played for, always adapting. Samp put me in a position to perform at the top, like the most valuable product in the window of a beautiful boutique.”

He scored 244 goals in his career, 182 in Serie A. And 106 “emotions” for the Sampdoria: the 5 best?

«The goal from midfield against Chievo. The overhead kick at Reggina, everyone asks me how I didn't fall. At Marassi the back-heel goals against Napoli and Chievo. And a goal against Brescia: Jankto's throw, stop and millimetric lob with the goalkeeper just outside the goal: 99.9% chance of failing.”

The greatest joy?

«Many matches, derbies won but the top is the top scorer ranking at 36 years old, in Ronaldo's first year in Italy: usually those who are in a big team win, having won with Sampdoria is a huge pride, with 3rd place in the Golden Shoe behind Messi and Mbappé.”

Is the disappointment the fall to Serie B?

«Yes but because the relegation comes from afar. With the company problems it seemed that the game no longer mattered but only not failing. The saddest thing is that we could have fought until the end but the company's problems were taken as an alibi, mistakes were made by those who decided. But the final act at Maradona, despite the disappointment for Sampdoria, was indescribable, I will carry it with me into the afterlife.”

He wanted to continue with Sampdoria: do you feel sorry?

«At the beginning I didn't expect it, on my part there were no economic problems, just the moral will to lend a hand. But feel bad for a moment, they had the right to focus on young people, accept it and carry on. I said it, as I have always done, we move forward.”

And when he sees Sampdoria now, what does he feel?

«On TV I feel calm, at Marassi with the stadium full, the chants, the adrenaline, the desire to play returns. But you think: “What does he do? The party is over”. With Lecco Esposito scored two great goals, I congratulated him, I will go and visit him in Bogliasco and we will go to dinner.”

Can we aim for the playoffs?

«With so many young players you can have difficulties at the beginning, and in Serie B everyone wants to beat Samp but they have recovered. The club, coach and team were good at keeping up with their ideas and they came out on top. Now you have to always look over your shoulder, have the fear that makes you keep your attention high. The former teammates are happy with Pirlo as a person and with his ideas: it's important. And with other threads you can think of something else, but I'm superstitious and I won't say what.”

Today we play less football on the streets: is it a bad thing?

«In the park where my parents live it was a mess, there were 15-20 kids who played football every afternoon. Nobody could sleep, they were constantly calling the house to complain about what I broke. Now there is dead silence, no one is playing. It's a loss for the football aspect but also for the importance of those moments of aggregation.”

Was one of your strengths your passion for football?

«Yes, on a par with sacrifice. If you focus only on talent you won't make it, anyone who takes shortcuts will crash. I stopped at 40, until the last day I trained hard, I stopped shooting, I wanted to improve. And I talked a lot with the goalkeepers to understand what type of shots bothered them, to find new solutions to score goals.”