Genoa – Fabio Quagliarella the next day is still a storm of emotions. He goes to Mugnaini’s to pick up his personal effects, but his head is still in Maradona’s afternoon.

«Since the calendar came out I had noticed that Samp’s last match, and probably the last one for me too, would be at the Maradona. I had imagined it differently for us, Sampdoria. Safe, don’t worry, double party, I enjoy it even more. Instead she didn’t go like this … ».

The tears of Maradona, after those of Ferraris with Sassuolo. What happens?

«Before in the car I was talking to a friend and I said that I don’t remember anything about the heating in Naples. And I didn’t even expect that welcome. The plaque, the banner. I told myself to stay cool, I didn’t want to cry. But at one point I passed a step and I couldn’t hold back anymore… I couldn’t recover. I poured bottled water on my face, but I forgot about the big screens. You could see everything. I cried twice in two games in a row, but Ferraris’ tears against Sassuolo were different, of displeasure towards our fans. Of bitterness, of impotence. Ferraris was wonderful this year, our fans were fantastic».

Maradona’s ovation after so many others. San Siro, Friuli… Quagliarella total champion?

“I am proud of these awards. Which also come from fans of teams where I haven’t played. When you take the field, you never know what you can convey. These things make you understand.”

She said that she and only she would decide when to stop. The one in Naples looked like a farewell. What does it do?

«I decide. A leave from Serie A it was. I’m not going to play anywhere else. If I continue, I will only do it in Sampdoria. I have given the availability to the new owner, aware that they could make other choices. I go on vacation and wait. The relegation has stayed with me. A moral debt? Yes. Or Samp, or Samp».

His season?

«I feel like a miracle because of the injury in Türkiye. I heard the rattling of bones, I thought I had missed the crusader. When the MRI showed that maybe there wasn’t a total tear, I got down to specific work. I returned in 40 days, including a week in Domodossola with prof. Borino. And then other dynamics took over. I haven’t had any other physical problems in the last few months. Except a tummy ache. Let’s say that in a certain part of the season I would have expected more consideration from everyone».

Did you plan on playing more?

«I was aware that I couldn’t play them all from start to finish. I was there, available. Even if you don’t agree with the coach’s choices, you are a professional and you accept them. I’ve always trained exactly like my teammates and I’m proud of this, if I play it’s because I deserve it, not because my name is Quagliarella. No specific work, no management. I worked to be ready in case my time came sooner or later. Physiologically, however, not playing affects some aspects of the condition. That goes for a 25-year-old, I’m 40. And I think I did my part and Stankovic appreciated it, he complimented me every time he replaced me. No, I never asked him anything. I didn’t want to look like someone who puts pressure, the priority was to try to save Sampdoria. And I think we could have been saved.”

Based on what does he say this?

«The financial problems were there for all to see. And it showed well in the January transfer market. But the company has never made us want for anything (first quarter federal salaries were paid yesterday, ed). Maybe for some at a certain point it became an alibi, as if society’s problems “protected” us from above. In my opinion, even with “all the difficulties of this world” as Stankovic said, we could have saved ourselves, or at least gambled with it until the end. I have not seen the other teams so stronger than us. We were penalized by the episodes, certain games we lost in the end. Then there were other dynamics. Some who even escape ».

Wait for news then?

«Now the priority is Sampdoria. The new owner must first complete the transition process. Then they’ll do the organization chart. The change of ownership always brings a breath of enthusiasm. You are fascinated, there is curiosity about what new things there will be, the projects. I know who Radrizzani is, he is a football man. Then I repeat, if they want here I am. Primarily as a footballer. If there are other ideas, I’ll consider them. Trainer? I’ve gotten a little over that idea. And I’m still staying in Genoa, I bought a house here and I’ll stay here regardless. If it ends… they’ll see me at the stadium on Sunday when Sampdoria plays. If I had to stop, I tell myself that I didn’t do it at 32/33, but at 40 and a half. And that sooner or later that day comes, I’ve been somatizing it for a few months already. And that I stopped at Maradona, in front of all my family members who I wanted there, as I had wanted them at Ferraris with Sassuolo. Whatever happens, I’m serene. I couldn’t have imagined a better finish for me in Serie A. A goal at San Siro, the tribute of the Sampdoria fans in my last match at Marassi and that of the Neapolitans at Maradona on the day of the Scudetto. And if it was the last of my career, that’s fine too. Thank you for all that has been done. The pain of relegation remains inside me ».