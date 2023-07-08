Genoa – In a handful of days, Sampdoria’s identity has lost three prominent figures, such as Amedeo Baldari, Gianni Panconi and Fabio Quagliarella. A clear sign of how the change of ownership also marked the end of a cycle. Manfredi and Radrizzani had already been very clear in the press release of June 16, at the end of the shareholders’ meeting (for the capital increase) that, thanks to the fundamental and obscure work of various subjects, he had in fact seen them enter as shareholders of the majority: “Sampdoria must be reborn – so Radrizzani – and it will do so according to our desire and our will”.

Quagliarella he was informed by a phone call from Nicola Legrottaglie on Wednesday evening that his contract, which expired on 30 June, would not be renewed. The former captain, attached to the Sampdoria colors and to Genoa (where he will stay to live), has harbored for a few weeks the illusion of being able to live one last Dorian season, with a basic salary. But the new Sampdoria project is based on young people and he, 40 years old, does not fit into the ownership plans, neither technically nor as a mother hen. The news that came out in the newspaper yesterday morning shook the fans, most of whom are very close to Quagliarella, 293 appearances and 106 goals for Sampdoria. On social networks, a flood of messages, comparisons, opinions, thanks. The company dedicated a post to him: “Thank you Fabio, for making us rejoice, shout, jump and dream. Heartfelt thanks, Captain. Forever one of us.” At this point his competitive career should be over, «I’m not going to play anywhere else – he declared a month ago – If I continue, it will only be for Sampdoria. If it ends… they’ll see me at the stadium when Sampdoria play».

The new ownership has begun to intervene in different areas of the company. In some with softer impacts, in others more intense. As in the medical one. TO Baldari the closure of the relationship was communicated on Tuesday at Corte Lambruschini. Perhaps the “doc” will be able to continue collaborating with le Women, but to be verified. The first time Baldari entered the Sampdoria training ground was 1985: «In Celle Ligure and the coach was Bersellini», he said. The new team doctor should be Bruno Massa from Campania, born in 1991, in the youth sector of Bologna last season. Once the negotiation with Sassuolo for Marco Bruzzone faded, Radrizzani would also have called the CEO Carnevali directly without success. Bruzzone can arrive next season and, indeed, he would have indicated Massa. Who will support Marco Cesarini (the agreement on his engagement will eventually be found), the physiotherapist wanted by Pirlo who, with an English-style proxy, will dictate the line on any medical, rehabilitation, physiotherapy aspect. And, by the way, changes are also in sight in the physiotherapist staff, all of whom still have a one-year contract and where Doimi represents another flag of Sampdoria. Giorgio Gasparini could arrive in Bogliasco, from Brescia requested by Pirlo, who in the past has followed Baggio, Inzaghi and Ibrahimovic.

Yesterday the thoughtful resignation of Gianni Panconi, who accompanied the club towards salvation with his work, professionalism and competence, also caused a lot of talk. Sampdoriano doc and point of reference for the fans. He deemed his mandate over and will begin a new professional career. The positions of the are still to be defined President Marco Lanna, should remain but roles and powers still need to be specified. And that of Angelo Palombo, another flag of sampdorianity, not confirmed by Pirlo as a staff man. He could train a youth lever under the umbrella of Invernizzi, Under 16 or Under 15. The new cycle does not even include Felice Tufano, the man of miracles of the Primavera, and who has forged many Sampdoria players, such as Icardi and Obiang. Who will replace him, Daniel Sassarini, will face a heavy legacy. And high expectations.