According to the broadcaster, the Datafolha institute will also carry out surveys on voting intentions in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Rio and Recife

The research institute Quaest will conduct polls on voting intentions to TV Globo in 26 capitals for the 2024 municipal elections. The information was reported in a report in National Newspaperthe main news program on the broadcaster’s schedule, on Monday (20.Aug.2024).

The Quaest Institute is coordinated by Professor Felipe Nunes, who has a master’s degree in statistics. Datafolha, also hired by TV Globowill carry out surveys of voting intentions in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Rio and Recife.

Quaest was founded in 2020 in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, the company only conducted electoral research in Minas Gerais. After establishing a partnership with Genial Investimentos, it began expanding its surveys nationwide.

Several research companies in Brazil call themselves “institutes,” which may give the impression that they are philanthropic entities or linked to an educational institution. In reality, they are all private, for-profit companies. What differentiates them, in some cases, is the client portfolio they have and the rules for accepting certain contracts.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

THE Poder360 maintains a collection of thousands of surveys using known methodologies and for which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There are studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to track the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalist Fernando RodriguesEditorial Director of Poder360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, Click here.