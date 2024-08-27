Eduardo Pimentel has 19% of the votes, Roberto Requião and Luciano Ducci have 18% each and Ney Leprevost scores 14%

Quaest survey released this Tuesday (Aug 27, 2024) shows a scenario with 4 candidates technically tied, within the margin of error of 3 pp (percentage points), in the dispute for Mayor of Curitiba.

Eduardo Pimentel (PSD) appears with 19% of voting intentions, followed by Roberto Requião (Mobiliza), who scores 18%, Luciano Ducci (PSB), also with 18%, and Ney Leprevost (Union), which registers 14%.

Here are the complete results of the stimulated 1st round scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented to the interviewees):

Eduardo Pimentel (PSD): 19%;

19%; Roberto Requião (Mobiliza): 18%;

18%; Luciano Ducci (PSB): 18%;

18%; Ney Leprevost (Union): 14%;

14%; Cristina Graeml (PMB): 5%;

5%; Maria Victoria (PP): 4%;

4%; Luizão Goulart (Solidarity): 4%;

4%; Professor Andrea Caldas (Psol): 2%;

2%; Samuel de Mattos (PSTU): 1%;

1%; Felipe Bombardelli (PCO): 0%;

0%; undecided: 6%;

6%; blank/invalid/not going to vote: 9%.

The survey was carried out by Quaest, hired by RPCaffiliated with TV Globofrom August 24 to 26, 2024. 900 people aged 16 or over were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number PR-06447/2024. According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$87,300. The amount was paid by Paranaense TV. Quaest also surveyed spontaneous voting intentions, in which the names of the candidates are not presented. Here are the results: Eduardo Pimentel (PSD): 9%;

Luciano Ducci (PSB): 3%;

Cristina Graeml (PMB): 2%;

Roberto Requião (Mobiliza): 1%;

Ney Leprevost (Union): 1%;

Luizão Goulart (Solidarity): 1%;

Maria Victoria (PP): 1%;

Professor Andrea Caldas (Psol): 0%;

undecided: 81%;

blank/invalid/not going to vote: 1%.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

THE Poder360 offers its readers the Research Aggregator oldest and most complete survey on the internet in Brazil. It brings together thousands of voting intention surveys from all companies since the year 2000. In election years, only studies that are registered with the Electoral Court and have a complete known methodology are published. Do you have any research to share? Send the full survey by email to Poder360: [email protected].

To access the Research Aggregator, Click here and search for the data you want for the 2024 races or all previous years. This tool offers access only to subscribers of Power Monitorthe most complete tool for monitoring the Three Powers and everything related to power. To subscribe to the Power Monitor and have access for 30 days free, Click here.

Learn how to use the aggregator by watching the video below (1min12s):