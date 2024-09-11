Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/09/2024 – 18:21

A new survey by the Quaest institute released this Wednesday, the 11th, shows the current mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), with 64% of voting intentions. Federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ), former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has 13% and federal deputy Tarcísio Motta (PSOL-RJ) appears with 4% of voters’ preference.

Running for reelection, Paes has grown four percentage points since the Quaest survey released on August 28 of this year. In the previous survey, Mayor Rio had 60% of voting intentions and Ramagem, a candidate supported by former president Bolsonaro, appeared with 9% and Tarcísio Motta, 5%.

Former federal deputy Cyro Garcia (PSTU), state deputy Rodrigo Amorim (União), Juliete Pantoja (UP), Marcelo Queiroz (PP) and Carol Sponza (Novo) appear with 1% each. Henrique Simonard (PCO) did not score. Blank and invalid votes total 8%, and 6% did not know how to answer.

In the spontaneous survey, in which the names of the candidates are not presented to the interviewees, Paes has 34%, Ramagem, 7%, and Tarcísio, 2%. The others did not score. In this scenario, the percentage of undecided voters is 52%.

Quaest conducted in-person interviews with 1,140 voters from Rio de Janeiro between September 8 and 10, 2024. The margin of error is three percentage points. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number RJ-05862/2024.

Rejection

Another point questioned by the interviewers is who the voter would not vote for under any circumstances. According to the survey, the most rejected candidate is Cyro Garcia, with 47%, followed by Tarcísio Motta (41%), Alexandre Ramagem (32%), Marcelo Queiroz (29%), Rodrigo Amorim (28%), Eduardo Paes (23%), Juliete Pantoja (11%), Carol Sponza (10%) and Henrique Simonard (9%).

Knowledge and voting potential

The survey also measured the level of knowledge of the candidates by the interviewees, asking who the interviewee knows and would vote for. Paes was the candidate with the highest score, with 74%. Next came Alexandre Ramagem (22%), Tarcísio Motta (21%), Cyro Garcia (13%), Rodrigo Amorim (10%), Marcelo Queiroz (9%), Juliete Pantoja (4%), Carol Sponza (4%) and Henrique Simonard (2%).

Paes management evaluation

The survey showed that 61% of Rio voters rate Eduardo Paes’ government as positive. Another 27% rate the mayor’s current term as average and 9% as negative. According to the survey, 3% of those interviewed did not respond or did not know how to respond.