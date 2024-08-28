Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2024 – 21:28

A new survey by the Quaest Institute released on Tuesday, the 27th, shows that the mayor of Porto Alegre, Sebastião Melo (MDB), and federal deputy Maria do Rosário (PT) are tied, within the margin of error, in the race for the capital of Rio Grande do Sul. Melo has 36% of voting intentions, while Rosário has 31%. Since the survey’s margin of error is three percentage points, there is a technical tie.

Former state deputy Juliana Brizola (PDT) is in third place with 11% of the votes of Porto Alegre residents. State deputy Felipe Camozzato (Novo) registered 3% in the poll. Cesar Pontes (PCO), Luciano do MLB (UP), Fabiana Sanguiné (PSTU) and Carlos Alan (PRTB) did not score any points. Those undecided total 12% and another 7% still do not know who they intend to vote for.

Quaest’s survey was commissioned by RBS TV, the Rio Grande do Sul affiliate of TV Globo. The survey interviewed 900 voters in Porto Alegre in person between August 24 and 26, and the reliability index is 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number RS-09561/2024.

Quaest also conducted a spontaneous survey, in which respondents do not have access to the official list of candidates and choose their preferred name. In this format, Sebastião Melo was mentioned by 15% and Maria do Rosário by 14%. Juliana Brizola was mentioned by 2% and Felipe Camozzato was chosen by 1%. The remaining candidates did not score. Those undecided totaled 67% and 1% declared a blank or null vote.

Maria do Rosário is the candidate with the highest rejection rate

Maria do Rosário is the most rejected candidate, with 48% of Porto Alegre voters saying they would not vote for her under any circumstances. In second place is Sebastião Melo, with 40%. The two are the best-known candidates: only 4% do not know who the mayor is, while 6% do not know the federal deputy.

Juliana Brizola is rejected by 37% and Felipe Camozzato is the least rejected among the candidates who scored in voting intentions, with 18% of the negative index. At the same time, the representative of Novo is unknown to 70% of the electorate.