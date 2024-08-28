Former deputy has 33% of voting intentions, while Beto Pereira has 15% and Adriane Lopes, 14%, and Camila Jara, 9%

Search Quaest released this Tuesday (Aug 27, 2024) shows that the former deputy Rose Modesto (União Brasil) leads with 33% of voting intentions in the electoral race for the Campo Grande City Hall.

In 2nd place, there is the federal deputy Beto Pereira (PSDB), with 15% of the votes, followed in the survey by the current mayor and candidate for reelection Adriane Lopes (PP), with 14%, and by federal deputy Camila Jara (PT), with 9%. The 3 are technically tied.

Here are the results obtained by the research in a 1st stimulated scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented):

Rose Modesto (Union) – 33%;

Beto Pereira (PSDB) – 15%;

Adriane Lopes (PP) – 14%;

Camila Jara (PT) – 9%;

Ubirajara Martins (DC) – 2%

Beto Figuero (New) – 2%;

Portuguese Queiroz (PSOL) – 0%;

Jorge Batista (PCO) – 0%;

undecided – 11%;

blank/null/will not vote – 14%.

The survey was carried out by Quaest from August 24 to 26, 2024. 852 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Campo Grande (MS). The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number MS-03495/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$69,225. The amount was paid by TV Morenaaffiliated with TV Globo.

Quaest also surveyed spontaneous voting intentions, in which the names of the candidates are not presented. Here are the results:

Rose Modesto (Union) – 9%;

Beto Pereira (PSDB) – 7%;

Adriane Lopes (PP) – 6%;

Camila Jara (PT) – 3%;

Beto Figueiró (New) – 1%;

undecided – 71%;

blank/null/will not vote – 3%.

