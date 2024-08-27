Quaest: PL Councilwoman leads race for Aracaju City Hall

Research shows that Emília Corrêa has 26% of voting intentions; Danielle and Yandra appear tied in 2nd place with 19% and 13%, respectively

The current councilor and candidate for mayor of Aracaju Emilia Correa (PL) leads the race for mayor of the capital of Sergipe. A Quaest survey released on Monday (Aug 26, 2024) shows that the councilor has 26% of voting intentions.

It is followed by the candidates Delegate Danielle (MDB), which scores 19%, and Yandra (União Brasil), which scores 13%. Both are tied for 2nd place, within the survey’s margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Here is the stimulated scenario for the 1st round:

Emilia Correa (PL) – 26%

Delegate Danielle (MDB) – 19%

Yandra (Brazil Union) – 13%

Luiz Roberto (PDT) – 9%

Candisse Carvalho (PT) – 8%

Niully Campos (Psol) – 2%

Joe Paul (New) – 1%

Felipe Vilanova (PCO) – 0%

undecided – 8 %

blank/invalid/not going to vote – 14%

The survey was conducted by Quaest from August 23 to 25, 2024. 852 people aged 16 or over were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SE-09990/2024. According to the company that conducted the survey, the cost of the study was R$62,622. The amount was paid by TV Sergipe.

