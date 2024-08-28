Eduardo Paes (PSD) – 60%;

Alexandre Ramagem (PL) – 9%;

Tarcisio Motta (Psol) – 5%;

Cyro Garcia (PSTU) – 3%;

Rodrigo Amorim (Union Brazil) – 1%;

Marcelo Queiroz (PP) – 1%;

Juliete Pantoja (Up) – 1%;

Carol Sponza (New) – 1%;

Henrique Simonard (PCO) – 0%;

undecided: 6%

blank/null/will not vote – 13%.

The survey was conducted by Quaest from August 25 to 27, 2024. 1,140 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Rio. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number RJ-08084/2024.

According to Quaest, the cost of the study was R$107,160. The amount was paid by TV Globo.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

THE Poder360 offers its readers the Research Aggregator oldest and most complete survey on the internet in Brazil. It brings together thousands of voting intention surveys from all companies since the year 2000. In election years, only studies that are registered with the Electoral Court and have a complete known methodology are published. Do you have any research to share? Send the full survey by email to Poder360: [email protected].

To access the Research Aggregator, Click here and search for the data you want for the 2024 races or all previous years. This tool offers access only to subscribers of Power Monitorthe most complete tool for monitoring the Three Powers and everything related to power. To subscribe to the Power Monitor and have access for 30 days free, Click here.

Learn how to use the aggregator by watching the video below (1min12s):