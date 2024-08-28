Technically tied for 2nd place are Rafa Zimbaldi, who has 22% of voting intentions, and Pedro Tourinho, with 16%

The current mayor of Campinas (SP), Darius Saadi (Republicans), has 36% of voting intentions in the municipal elections in October. The number is from the Quaest survey commissioned by EPTVaffiliated with TV Globoand released on Tuesday (Aug 27, 2024).

Technically tied for 2nd place are Rafa Zimbaldi (Citizenship), which has 22% of voting intentions, and Pedro Tourinho (PT), which appears with 16%. The survey has a margin of error of 3 pp (percentage points) either way.

Here is the stimulated scenario for the 1st round:

Dario Saadi (Republicans): 36%;

Rafa Zimbaldi (Citizenship): 22%;

Pedro Tourinho (PT): 16%

Angelina Dias (PCO): 2%

Wilson Matos (New): 1%

undecided: 8%

blank, void and will not vote: 15%

Quaest’s research was commissioned by EPTV. 900 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in person in Campinas from August 24 to 26. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 pp, either way. The survey is registered with the Electoral Court under number SP-03299/2024.

The cost of the research is R$ 85,050.00. The amount was paid by EPTV.

Quaest also researched spontaneous voting intentions, in which the names of the candidates are not presented:

Darius Saadi: 12%;

Pedro Tourinho: 4%;

Rafa Zimbaldi: 2%;

Wilson Matos: 0%;

undecided: 79%;

and blank/null/will not vote: 3%.

