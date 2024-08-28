Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2024 – 21:44

A new Quaest poll released on Tuesday, the 27th, shows that the current mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis (União), has 66% of voting intentions and could be reelected in the first round. The vice-governor of Bahia, Geraldo Júnior (MDB), appears with 9%, and public servant Kléber Rosa (PSOL) registered 4% in the survey.

In the survey, four other candidates registered 1% of voting intentions: Eslene Paixão (UP), Giovani Damico (PCB), Silvano Alves (PCO) and Victor Marinho (PSTU). The undecided are 5%, and another 12% declared that they will vote blank or null.

The Quaest survey was commissioned by TV Bahia, the Bahian affiliate of TV Globo. The survey interviewed 900 voters in Salvador in person between August 24 and 26, and the reliability index is 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BA-07361/2024.

Since the margin of error is three percentage points, Kleber Rosa is technically tied with Geraldo Júnior. At the same time, there is a technical tie between the PSOL candidate and Paixão, Damico, Alves and Marinho.

Quaest also conducted a spontaneous survey, in which respondents do not have contact with a previous list of candidates and mention their preferred name. In this format, Bruno Reis was remembered by 29%, and Geraldo Júnior by 3%. Kléber Rosa was mentioned by 1%. The other candidates did not score. Those undecided totaled 63%, and another 4% declared a blank or null vote.

Check the voting intention by segment of the electorate

Quaest also separated voting intentions for candidates for mayor of Salvador by segment of the population. By gender, 69% of women and 67% of men intend to vote for Bruno Reis; 7% of women and 11% of men intend to vote for Geraldo Júnior.

The PSOL candidate, Kléber Rosa, is the favorite candidate of 3% of women and 4% of men in Salvador.

The age group that concentrates the most voting intentions for Bruno Reis is that of those between 16 and 34 years old: 71% of the group says they will vote for the mayor. Among the public that is between 35 and 59 years old, the preference for Reis is 67%. Among those over 60 years old, the head of the Executive of Salvador is chosen by 62%.

Geraldo Júnior has the highest number of votes among those over 60, with 10% saying they will vote for him. Among those between the ages of 16 and 34 and those between 35 and 59, the intention is 8%.

Kleber Rosa, in turn, has the highest voting intention in the 35 to 59 age group, with 5% of those interviewed saying they intend to vote for him. The PSOL candidate’s percentage is 3% among those aged between 16 and 34 and among those over 60.

In the gender segment, the survey’s margin of error is four percentage points for men and five percentage points for women. In the age division, the margin of error is six percentage points for the 16 to 34 age group, five percentage points for those aged 35 to 59 and seven percentage points for those over 60.