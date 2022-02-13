In five years, those who come will arrive billions of funds pe-e zöne de l’entrotæra, but without an idea of ​​development and a reflection, it is difficult to think of a demographic repiggio

Zena – Among all the changes that have taken place portou apreuvo or passou century, that from since civilization contadiña and the abandonment of campaigns or the is fòscia among the most important ones. Evenu un terso of italien or vive int’unna çittæ grande, ciù do 40% inte uña picciña, and only unna personaña in sce quattro a is in the countryside (which for example convention if you consider a little bit where there is less than 300 inhabitants for quaddrou, and paixi for less than 5,000 people. A media europëa a no è tròppo despægia: it changes only that, with respect to Italy, ciù persoñe vivan inte de çittæ grendi and less inte those picciñe, but not if nisciun amazes.

If you understand well that there is countryside and countryside, but going into Gio for Italy and for Europa if he saw dondeseegge a suffering of internal airs, he raised those pòsti that are interessæ da-o tourism; but of tourism, even of a thousand types, “slow”, food and wine, sports, no peu lives all the paixi, or comonque no solo. And aloa?

Oua inti pròscimi years arrives, together with all the other funds pe-a ripreisa, up to 30 billion destined and so called “internal airs”, to be spent in th 5 years. Anando à vedde megio, squæxi a meitæ van pe infrastruttue e tranxiçion ecològica, or rest in serviçi in the air. Either speech, however, or it is understood that development gives to the different territories, why not enough megioâ çerte cöse da vitta cotidiaña pe dâ futuo à of pòsti that have not been seen, by now since half a century, comme leughi donde se ghe peu vive tutto unna vitta, and this also depends on-e mæxime communitæ.

We punched Fascia, for example. Milleçentodixeutto meters in sciô level do mâ, “capital of Rexistensa”, the is either commune or ciù vegio of Italy; do 2015 l’à serrou l’urtima buttega (still stops the oster) massacrâ da-i “sector studies”, I follow and speak to scindico, which or if asked, da-e chinòlle de this newspaper: but the ea or caxo? Probably not, and fòscia besorrieiva thought of a different scistem de taxion pe-e internal arias, mascime pe that distant and imbriccou entrotæra, which is not a mæxima cösa che or valley bottom. But no enough ancon.

Range, with 66 years of average age of six inhabitants, a porrieiva ëse the example from spariçion d’un çerto introtæra, but also not, if and different communities of paixi succeeds in putting to use the funds that arrive and dâse an identity into the new century. A sensaçion a l’è that inti çfive years who vëgne se zughemmo tanto.

Lescicus

Evenu: today

Apriuvo: with it

Areo (in): in general

Despægia: different

Dondeseegge: everywhere

Fòscia: maybe

Mæxime: same

Repiggio: recovery, recovery, rebirth

Serrou: closed

Squæxi: almost

Zughemmo: let’s play