Bahrain (dpa)

After equating the record for the number of titles won by any driver over the course of his sporting career, Britain’s Lewis Hamilton aspires to be alone in the record during the new season, which starts tomorrow, Sunday, with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Last season Hamilton equaled the record, scoring the seventh title, equally with German legend Michael Schumacher.

And now, Hamilton is looking forward to the start of the new season, which is witnessing a record number of races, as it includes 23 races for the first time in the history of the famous and ancient championship.

But Hamilton’s hopes of winning the eighth title in his career with Formula 1 will clash with the ambitions of 4 other drivers who have the desire and ability to win the world title, such as Max Verstappen, the driver of Red Bull, as it was the Red Bull team that caught the eye during the pre-season for the new season.

The activities of the new season will begin with the Bahraini race next Sunday, amid hopes and aspirations that the competition inside the track in the championship races this season will cover the atmosphere of the Corona pandemic outside it.

There has been a lot of talk in recent months about Hamilton’s desire and ambition to win the eighth world title in his sporting career and singling out the record, but the testing period leading up to the current season was difficult for Mercedes.

Verstappen appears to be Hamilton’s main competitor in the new season, after the Red Bull team performed well in the tests that took place over the course of 3 days.

On the other hand, German Sebastian Vettel, who is looking to return strongly through the current season with his new team, Aston Martin, remains one of the most prominent aspirants to restore glory, and Spaniard Fernando Alonso is looking forward to a return to compete strongly for the title through the Alpine team, knowing that he has previously won a title. The championship twice years ago.

The name Schumacher goes back to the Formula 1 racetrack, through his son Mike, where he is competing for the first time with the Haas team.

But the shadows of the Corona pandemic still cast a shadow over the tournament, at least for now.

It was supposed to start the new season of the championship earlier this month through the Australian race, but this race was postponed to the fall of this year, while the activities of the new season will start through the Bahraini race.

Thus, the Bahraini race the day after tomorrow will be the first test for the teams, which made slight changes to their cars that they used in 2020, in preparation for the huge changes in the regulations, which will take place in 2022.

But this may be enough to bring balance in a sport that decides in fractions of a second.

When asked about Mercedes not appearing properly in the pre-season tests, and about other problems related to the car, Hamilton said: Perhaps everywhere, I do not necessarily call it suffering, the speed was not just enough.