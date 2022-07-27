CDMX.- The federal deputy for the National Action Party (PAN) and former candidate for the presidency of Mexico, Gabriel Quadri, filed a complaint this Tuesday against AMLO and federal officials for alleged environmental crimes committed in the construction of Mayan train.

Quadri went to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to file a criminal complaint for environmental crimes and contempt of a court order. In addition to AMLOamong those denounced are Javier May, director of Fonatur and some military commanders who are in charge of one of the flagship works of the federal government.

In social networks, the PAN legislator stressed that the complaint filed is for violating the Amparo Law, the Penal Code, the National Security Law and the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection.

Of all the works carried out by the Government of Mexico, the Mayan Train is the one that has received the largest number of legal challenges. Just last May 30, a judge of the First Court of Yucatan granted the definitive suspension of section 5 of this work, recognizing that it does not have an Environmental Impact Assessment, a requirement to start its construction.

Judge Adrián Novelo Pérez, of the First District Court in the state of Yucatán, refused to revoke the definitive suspension of the works on July 25, given the federal government’s refusal to stop their work.

We recommend you read:

For his part, President AMLO determined that the construction of the Mayan Train is a national Security Work, intending with this measure, to avoid all kinds of challenges and judicial rulings contrary to the conclusion of a key project for his administration.