This Wednesday the last day of the 2023 Finalization Tournament was played, of the Betplay Dimayor League of Colombia, and at the same time, the draw was carried out to find out how the groups of the Quadrangular Semifinalswhere the two leaders will fight for the title.
The general table left Golden Eagles as the super leader with 44 points, followed by Independent Medellin with 39, Cali America with 37, Sports Tolima with 37, National Athletic with 33, Junior from Barranquilla with 30, Millionaires with 30 and Deportivo Cali with 28.
Being seeded, both Golden Eagles and Independent Medellin They claim to have the well-known ‘invisible point’ or ‘sports advantage’ in case there is a tie on points to reach the final. The other teams in each group cannot tie with them.
GROUP A
|
POSITION
|
CLUB
|
PTS
|
g
|
AND
|
Q
|
GF
|
GC
|
DIF
|
1
|
Golden Eagles
|
2
|
Sports Tolima
|
3
|
Junior Barranquilla
|
4
|
Deportivo Cali
B GROUP
|
POSITION
|
CLUB
|
PTS
|
g
|
AND
|
Q
|
GF
|
GC
|
DIF
|
1
|
Independent Medellin
|
2
|
Cali America
|
3
|
National Athletic
|
4
|
Millionaires
DAY 1
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
STADIUM
|
SCHEDULE
|
Atlético Nacional vs Millonarios
|
Sunday, November 12
|
Atanasio Girardot
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Deportivo Cali vs Águilas Doradas
|
Sunday, November 12
|
Deportivo Cali
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Tolima vs Junior
|
Monday, November 13
|
Manuel Murillo Toro
|
5:00 p.m.
|
América de Cali vs Águilas Doradas
|
Monday, November 13
|
Pascual Guerrero
|
7:30 p.m.
DAY 2
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
STADIUM
|
SCHEDULE
|
Golden Eagles vs Deportes Tolima
|
Saturday, November 18
|
Alberto Grisales
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Junior vs Deportivo Cali
|
Saturday, November 18
|
Metropolitan
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Millionaires vs America of Cali
|
Sunday, November 19
|
Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campin’
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Independiente Medellín vs Atlético Nacional
|
Sunday, November 19
|
Atanasio Girardot
|
6:30 p.m.
DAY 3
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
STADIUM
|
SCHEDULE
|
Deportes Tolima vs Deportivo Cali
|
Saturday, November 25
|
Manuel Murillo Toro
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Junior vs Golden Eagles
|
Saturday, November 25
|
Metropolitan
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Millonarios vs Independiente Medellín
|
Sunday, November 26
|
Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Atlético Nacional vs América de Cali
|
Sunday, November 26
|
Atanasio Girardot
|
6:30 p.m.
DAY 4
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
STADIUM
|
SCHEDULE
|
Deportivo Cali vs Deportes Tolima
|
Wednesday, November 29
|
Deportivo Cali
|
To define
|
Golden Eagles vs Junior
|
Wednesday, November 29
|
Alberto Grisales
|
To define
|
América de Cali vs Atlético Nacional
|
Thursday, November 30
|
Pascual Guerrero
|
To define
|
Independiente Medellín vs Millonarios
|
Thursday, November 30
|
Atanasio Girardot
|
To define
DAY 5
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
STADIUM
|
SCHEDULE
|
Deportes Tolima vs Águilas Doradas
|
Saturday, December 2
|
Manuel Murillo Toro
|
To define
|
Deportivo Cali vs Junior
|
Saturday, December 2
|
Deportivo Cali
|
To define
|
Atlético Nacional vs Independiente Medellín
|
Sunday, December 3
|
Atanasio Girardot
|
To define
|
América de Cali vs Millionaires
|
Sunday, December 3
|
Pascual Guerrero
|
To define
DAY 6
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
STADIUM
|
SCHEDULE
|
Junior vs Deportes Tolima
|
Wednesday, December 6
|
Metropolitan
|
To define
|
Golden Eagles vs Deportivo Cali
|
Wednesday, December 6
|
Alberto Grisales
|
To define
|
Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional
|
Wednesday, December 6
|
Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’
|
To define
|
Independiente Medellín vs América de Cali
|
Wednesday, December 6
|
Atanasio Girardot
|
To define
END OF FIRST WAY: Sunday, December 10
END OF RETURN: Wednesday, December 13
All matches will be broadcast via Win Sports+.
