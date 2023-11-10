The general table left Golden Eagles as the super leader with 44 points, followed by Independent Medellin with 39, Cali America with 37, Sports Tolima with 37, National Athletic with 33, Junior from Barranquilla with 30, Millionaires with 30 and Deportivo Cali with 28.

Being seeded, both Golden Eagles and Independent Medellin They claim to have the well-known ‘invisible point’ or ‘sports advantage’ in case there is a tie on points to reach the final. The other teams in each group cannot tie with them.

The and the of the Semifinal Home Runs have been defined for the #LigaBetPlayDIMAYOR II-2023! 🤩 The eight clubs #ActsOfPassion that will continue in the next round, will be distributed as follows. 👉 https://t.co/Nnjgs4xwug pic.twitter.com/6Mx77s9RSa — DIMAYOR (@Dimayor) November 9, 2023

END OF RETURN: Wednesday, December 13