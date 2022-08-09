Simona Quadarella is lady Europe. A golden poster: she never loses, Super Simo. From Glasgow to Rome via Budapest, there is no middle distance race without her touch in front of everyone. It is our Ledecky, and in Rome he is chasing the third treble in history. No other blue, not even the Divina Pellegrini, has totaled so many golds, especially three at each edition. In short, she is the most awaited because she also competes at home. And the Roman is expected especially in the 1500s, which gave her too many worries between the 2021 Games and the 2022 World Cup.