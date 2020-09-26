Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) countries are engaged in finding ways to deal with the troubled China due to their aggressive activities from South Asia to the Pacific Ocean. Senior officials from the four countries – India, US, Australia and Japan – met on Friday and discussed steps to make the Indo-Pacific region free and open. In addition, ways to deal with the corona virus epidemic were also discussed. Significantly, the foreign ministers of the four countries can meet in Tokyo next month.Connectivity, infrastructure development and security, counter-terrorism, cyber-maritime security, and peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region were discussed in the meeting organized through video conference. The US issued a statement saying, “The four democratic countries discussed how to fight the corona virus epidemic together, promote transparency and eliminate misinformation and rule the region.” Can be protected. ‘

Chinese Dadagiri days to end, Japanese PM suggests ‘Quad’ to Modi

‘Confident 5G vendor required’

Without naming China, the US highlighted the importance of digital connectivity and security networks, and also discussed how to promote ‘trusted vendors, especially the 5th Generation Network’. Significantly, the Chinese telecom company Huawei was banned in the US by accusing it of spying for the Chinese government in the US.

Not just focus on china

Officials also discussed ways to work together for international law, regional stability and post-epidemic recovery in the Mekong sub-region of the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific region. Earlier a US official made it clear that the objective of the Quad is not just to deal with the challenges facing China, but to cooperate with each other in every field. Therefore the possibility of including other countries in the Quad cannot be ruled out.