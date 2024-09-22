Leaders of the US, Japan, India and Australia have called for new countries to join the UN Security Council

The leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) countries expressed their support for a comprehensive and sustainable peace in Ukraine. The countries outlined their position in a joint statement, which was distributed by the White House press service following the summit.

Four countries call for UN Security Council reform

The QUAD meeting (Australia, India, the United States and Japan) took place the day before, on Saturday, September 21, in Wilmington, Delaware. US President Joe Biden, as well as the Prime Ministers of India Narendra Modi, Japan Fumio Kishida and Australia Anthony Albanese called for the inclusion of new states in the UN Security Council. In their opinion, permanent membership should be granted to the new countries from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean in the reformed Security Council.

The countries’ representatives also called for long-term peace in Ukraine, although they did not mention Russia.

We reiterate the need to establish a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. QUAD

The countries’ representatives added that “respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity” should also be taken into account. They noted that the conflict in Ukraine has a negative impact on food and energy security in the world. This impact is particularly noticeable in developing countries.

Russia has repeatedly proposed holding peace talks

At the moment, the preconditions for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are not yet visible, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He also added that reaching agreements with Kiev is difficult to imagine against the backdrop of the situation in the Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled Moscow’s position on negotiations with Kiev. According to him, the country did not refuse dialogue. Putin specified that the discussion was based on the agreements reached in Istanbul.

Without Russia and taking its interests into account, it is impossible to achieve a fair and sustainable settlement. However, Kyiv and the West do not think about peace. They need war Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, it is impossible to resolve the crisis in Ukraine without taking into account Russia’s interests. She also ruled out Moscow’s participation in “peace summits” on Ukraine.

Ukraine announces preparations for dialogue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country is actively working on a plan that will allow peace talks with Russia to begin. According to him, three points of the document are already ready. The Ukrainian leader added that Kyiv had already discussed this plan with participants in the peace summit in Switzerland.

Zelensky clarifiedthat the entire plan will be ready by early November. If Russia does not like the plan, “their reaction to the specifics will be clear.” However, the State Duma called Zelensky’s initiative insufficient for starting peace talks. This opinion was expressed by the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexey Chepa.

In 2022, Zelensky presented a “peace formula” consisting of five conditions. He demanded the restoration of Ukraine’s 1991 borders, security guarantees for the country, as well as ensuring “radiation safety” at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), and introducing a price cap on Russian energy resources.