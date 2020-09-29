Highlights: The US, India, Japan and Australian Foreign Ministers will meet in Tokyo, Japan’s capital on October 6

The four most powerful countries in the world facing the Chinese dragon challenge are the US, India, Japan, and the Australian Foreign Ministers to meet in Tokyo, Japan, on 6 October. These member countries of The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) will reiterate their commitment to keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open. This meeting of the leaders of the four countries is taking place at a time when China is showing its grandeur from the East Japan Sea to Ladakh.

Japan and India are strengthening their ties in order to prevent the same aggression of China in the Indo-Pacific region. In this connection, the newly appointed Prime Minister of Japan Yoshida Suga spoke to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. During this conversation, PM Modi and Suga have agreed to further strengthen the economic and military relations between the two countries. At the same time, PM Suga suggested Quad to reduce the growing threat from China.

China encircling India with ‘string of pearls’, ‘quad’ will be the answer?

Japan preparing to strengthen quad

It is believed that on October 6, the foreign ministers of the four countries are going to meet on the suggestion of the Japanese Prime Minister. The Japanese PM had told PM Modi that he wanted to increase cooperation between India-Japan-Australia and the US for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Explain that in view of the increasing threats from China, these four countries have decided to make quad. Apart from this, the Japanese PM has also talked about increasing mutual cooperation in the United Nations.

Indian and Japanese Army Chiefs are also talking

The Indian and Japanese Army Chiefs are also constantly in touch with each other in view of the threat from China. On 14 September, the Chief of Staff of the Japanese Army, General Yusa, held talks with the Indian Army Chief General MM Narwane. During this time, the two army chiefs had agreed to increase mutual cooperation against China’s increasing incursion into the Indo-Pacific region.





Japan signed a big defense agreement with India

In September itself, Japan signed a major agreement with India for logistics and services in the defense sector. The agreement signed in New Delhi was attended by Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar from India and Ambassador Suzuki Satoshi from Japan. Under this agreement, the Indian Army will now be able to easily exchange goods of their needs from Japan and the Japanese Army from India.