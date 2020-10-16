The Prime Minister will specify the measure in a series of announcements, on the occasion of the international day for the fight against poverty, Franceinfo learned from a source within the executive.

After the quack around young people on the exceptional aid paid to beneficiaries of the RSA, ASS and APL to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, the executive is preparing to rectify the situation. The Elysee assured Franceinfo that the objective declared by the President of the Republic to help precarious and modest 18-25 years old will be met.

Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday during his television interview, exceptional aid of 150 euros, plus 100 euros per child, for beneficiaries of the Active Solidarity Income (RSA) and personalized housing assistance (APL). But ultimately this aid will not actually benefit 18-25 year olds. Beneficiaries of APL (personalized housing assistance) will receive 100 euros per child but not the basic 150 euros, unlike recipients of RSA (active solidarity income) and ASS (specific solidarity allowance). Beneficiaries of the lump sum for resumption of activity, of the equivalent retirement allowance (AER) or of the solidarity income (RSO) will also receive 150 euros..

This crisis first affects the most vulnerable. Financial assistance will be provided to beneficiaries of RSA and APL: pic.twitter.com/84mLK7evRu – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 14, 2020

A source within the executive told franceinfo that“effective support” will be brought to precarious young people. The Prime Minister Jean Castex will specify the measure in a series of announcements Saturday, October 17 on the occasion of the international day against poverty.