Qua la zampa: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Qua la zampa is the film broadcast this evening, Sunday 11 December 2022, on Italia 1 from 21.20. It is a 2017 film by the director of Hachiko – Your best friend, Lasse Hallstrom, based on the novel Bailey’s side (A Dog’s Purpose) by W. Bruce Cameron. Indeed, the story is told from the point of view of the dog, Bailey, a golden retriever fascinated by the relationship between man and dog and who seeks the meaning of life over five decades and several reincarnations. But what is Qua la zampa about? What’s the plot? And who is the cast made up of? And where to see it on TV and streaming? Here is all the information.

Plot

Ethan Montgomery is an eight-year-old boy who saves a puppy, a golden retriever abandoned in the car for many hours. If Ethan hadn’t arrived, there probably would have been nothing for that dog to do. The child decides to call him Bailey and from that moment they become inseparable. The bond that is created between Ethan and Bailey is stainless, the dog will remain by his side in the most important moments of his life, from studies to sporting disappointments, even for his first love, Hannah.

Ethan is forced to leave Bailey when he leaves for college. The dog soon falls ill and dies, but over the years the dog’s spirit is reincarnated in other dogs: a female German Shepherd from the Chicago Police Department, Ellie; a corgi named Tino and then Duddy, a cross between an Australian Shepherd and a St. Bernard. Precisely in the latter, Bailey will have the opportunity to cross Ethan’s path again, now an adult.

Here the paw, the cast of the film

Who do we see in the cast of Qua la zampa? In the film we see Dennis Quaid playing Ethan Montgomery as an adult, while the juvenile version is played by KJ Apa. The child version of Hannah is played by Britt Robertson, while the adult version is played by Peggy Lipton. Juliet Rylance plays Elizabeth Montgomery, while Luke Kirby plays Jim Montgomery. John Ortiz is Carlos, while Logan Miller is Todd.

TV and streaming

Where to see the film Qua la zampa? Switch on Italia 1 on Sunday 11 December 2022, in prime time from 21:20. The Mediaset young channel is available at key 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control, but also at key 106 on Sky. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can access Mediaset Play and tune into your favorite channel, via PC, smartphone and streaming. Now let’s see the official trailer.