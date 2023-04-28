Qt Group | The stock of the top-performing company has already risen by more than 80 percent this year

On Friday, Qt Group reported a clearly better-than-expected result. That sent the stock soaring again.

A software company Qt Group’s stock is showing off again. The company’s share, which published a strong result on Friday, opened with an increase of more than 16 percent.

The share price has already risen by more than 85 percent during the year. The spending is like two years ago, when only a few knew how to worry about aggressive Russia, inflation or rising interest rates.

During 2021, Qt Group’s share price rose from around 58 euros to more than 133 euros. At its highest, the share traded at almost 180 euros.

In 2022, the rocket dropped to less than 40 euros, but now it has received new fuel in its tank.

Qt On Friday, the Group already posted another strong result in a row. The company’s result clearly exceeded the market’s expectations.

Qt Group said its turnover had increased to 40 million euros since the beginning of the year. The increase from the previous year was 26.6 percent. Analysts’ consensus forecast for turnover was EUR 38.4 million. The turnover growth rate also exceeded forecasts.

The company’s quarterly turnover was the second largest in history. The turnover has been higher than today only in the last quarter of last year, when the company reported a turnover of over 51 million euros.

Last the last quarter of the year was the best in the company’s history. At that time, its operating profit more than doubled from the previous year to 18.8 million euros. Operating profit was 36.6 percent of turnover.

Now the operating profit was 7.8 million euros, or 19.5 percent of the turnover. It is not as good a result as at the end of last year, but the increase was still 40 percent compared to the beginning of 2022.

The operating profit was also significantly higher than the consensus forecast, as the market expected the company to report profits of around 4.6 million euros.

“The result of the first quarter creates a good basis for Qt Group’s business development in 2023. Despite the uncertainty of the market, we see that we have an excellent opportunity to increase our position in both the software development tools and quality assurance markets,” said the company’s CEO Juha Varelius in the results bulletin.

The company expects the growth to continue at the end of the year as well. According to its estimate, the turnover will increase in comparable currencies by 20–30 percent from the previous year. The company estimates the operating profit margin to be between 20 and 30 percent.