Saturday, September 16, 2023, 10:26



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

«There are many hours of work behind this 5-Star rating. In our day-to-day life we ​​place the student at the center of our activity, seeking the best for them and that involves improving ourselves in all the areas that this ranking evaluates and in others, transmitting to them the values ​​of Christian humanism,” highlighted the president of UCAM, who has led the delegation of the Catholic University at the international congress of Higher Education institutions ‘QS Higher Ed Summit: Americas 2023’, held this week in the Dominican Republic.

The prestigious company specialized in the analysis of higher education institutions around the world, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), has especially distinguished UCAM for its teaching model, the inclusivity of its university campuses, its internationalization, online training and commitment to its students, and also values ​​it with a high score in employability. With the Católica de Murcia, which improves its positioning, only 7 Spanish Higher Education institutions have this qualification from the QS Stars Rating.

The intense agenda of the UCAM at this congress included the coordination of Pablo Blesa, vice-rector for International Relations and Communication, of the debate table ‘Growing Reputation of The Americas’. The University delegation, also made up of Antonio Alcaraz, vice-rector of University Extension, and María Mendoza, member of the San Antonio University Foundation, has held working meetings with university officials and government authorities from various countries, as well as with members of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology of the Dominican Republic to strengthen the existing relationship.