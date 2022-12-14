Technological tools for military use have become articles not only for the exclusive use of the military or military corporations, since some of these inventions have started to be marketed as entertainment products and toys.

This is what has happened with robot dogs, which have recently hit the high-tech toy market at the hands of Oppo, an electronics manufacturer, mainly smartphones.

This new robot dog was announced por OPPO at its OPPO INNO DAY event where he showed the public to Qric, his first robot dog.

The new article was presented through a commercial video, in which, although the technical specifications of Qric, They show us some of the capabilities of the robot dog as a toy, a companion and a virtual babysitter.

Specifically, according to OPPO, Qric is short for “Quadrupedal Robotic with Intelligent Controller”, which in short would be a robot dog that can be controlled remotely.

Although the robot dog from the Chinese manufacturer has surprised many, the details of this article will not be released until the official presentation of the product, since at the moment only YouTube videos and other types of advertisements are available.

It may interest you:

In the same way, it is unknown if Qric will have capabilities similar to other robot dogs that already exist on the market, such as Xiaomi’s CyberDog or Boston Dynamics’ Spot, since this robot is shown in the video as a toy.