Quintana Roo, Mexico.- Based on a toxicological test, Quintana Roo Attorney General Raciel López Salazar ruled out that the young American women who claimed to have been drugged in a hotel in Isla Mujeres had consumed fentanyl against their will.

“A young woman was taken to a private hospital where she underwent a toxicology test which revealed no evidence, no trace, that she had consumed drugs,” the prosecutor said in an interview with the media.

“We are investigating, we will collect the videos, we will interview the hotel staff to determine whether or not there was responsibility, but I can tell you in advance that the examination did not show any evidence of drug use. Therefore, it is completely ruled out that they consumed fentanyl that was put in their drinks,” he said.

The official also stated that there is no evidence of drug dealing related to this substance in the state.

“We have no data on drug dealing involving fentanyl. There is no drug dealing involving fentanyl here in the state of Quintana Roo,” he said.

American students Kaylie Pitzer and Zara Don Hull claimed to have been knocked unconscious after drinking a glass of allegedly contaminated water at a poolside bar in a hotel in Costa Mujeres on August 1 through social media.

According to testimony from Hull’s 20-year-old boyfriend, the young woman fainted shortly after drinking the water served to her by one of the waiters.

“They sit down, the waiter gives them water, and now we see a bubbling effect in the photo I took of them in the water. So there was something there. So, they take a sip and not even a minute or two later, they both pass out at the same time,” the young man told an American portal.

Following the incident, Kaylie and Zara’s families launched a fundraising campaign and asked the Embassy for help so they could fly home and cover the medical expenses at the private hospital, which they also accused of mistreatment.

Currently, Zara, who was the most affected, is in stable health.