GBig shopping trips are not possible at the moment. But anyone who has at least visited the bakery, the Greek restaurant next door or the petrol station in the past few months often came back with more paper than they would have liked. The subjective impression: the receipts are getting longer and longer, even if the purchases are no longer. And indeed, after closer inspection, there is a bold QR code at the end of the note on some copies. He cheats five centimeters more on the receipt, a few more on that of the next customer. That adds up. Everyone wants to save paper, especially the thermal paper for receipts, which is problematic from an environmental point of view. So why add the pixelated square?

We are now familiar with it from many areas. But although codes of this type have been used for almost three decades, for the first time on the production lines of a Japanese automotive supplier, their popularity has increased significantly over the past year. They were not only to be seen on bills for the quick transfer of online orders, but above all in restaurants and cafes. When restaurateurs banned their menus from the restaurants as potential virus hitters, the square, mostly black and white codes were stuck on the table tops instead. Data on Google search queries from this period suggest that this was the first contact with QR codes for many people. Over the summer of 2020, the number of those who searched for “Scan QR code” in the search engine had quadrupled.

QR codes are basically nothing more than an abbreviation. Almost anything can be hidden behind them – from a URL that guides you to a website without having to type in long addresses, to links that lead to files, photos, videos or software. Of course there is also a risk in this. Because the content cannot be seen from the pixelated patterns; they could just as easily refer to malware or questionable websites. It is not advisable to randomly scan QR codes that cannot be traced back to who placed them.

With your own gas station receipt you don’t sense any security risk. The smartphone is quickly held on, then it is time to scan and wait. If you use an iPhone, all you need is the camera; Android users need to download a corresponding app. But the result in this case is sobering and yes, also a little confusing. All that opens in the browser’s search bar is a long line of numbers and letters. 420 characters of gibberish without a single space. What does the gas station want to tell its customers?

As it turns out: actually nothing. Because even if customers can scan the code, its content is primarily relevant for the tax authorities. Since the Cash Act came into force in January 2020, and with it the much-discussed receipt obligation, more and more businesses have had to use a so-called certified security device, or TSE for short, in their cash registers. At least if they use an electronic recording system anyway. These TSE data, such as the date, time or a consecutive transaction number, can either be printed on the receipt in a table or displayed as a QR code. And because they can be read both in the cash register software and on the receipt issued, it becomes difficult to simply smuggle taxable sales past the cash register and manipulate the system, according to the Federal Ministry of Finance. In addition, TSE providers must be certified by the Federal Office for Information Security, currently there are only four companies.

In a checkout review, tax officials can scan the QR code of an exemplary receipt and see whether the data matches that of the checkout software. The QR code is particularly helpful because it saves time. A possible disruption of operations during a checkout can usually be avoided, says a spokeswoman for the ministry. Estimates of the extent to which tax evasion was prevented in this first year with the new technology are not possible, it continues. Above all, the whole thing serves prevention.

However, in the course of the Kassengesetz, the QR code has still been used for a direct benefit to customers, operators and the environment. He also gives receipts completely electronically and only prints out when the customer wants it. Others can pull their receipt directly onto their smartphone, which works by scanning a QR code on the till display or alternatively using an NFC connection. This also has an advantage for retailers and the environment. If customers don’t want a receipt at all, the store doesn’t have to print it out either. At the time, the German Trade Association finally warned of “two million kilometers more receipts” in order to introduce mandatory receipts. Small bakeries, in which hardly anyone wants a receipt for their bread roll purchase, showed their overflowing rubbish bins. The electronic receipt prevents this. It can be issued as required by the tax office, without producing a printout for the bin. The environment is happy.