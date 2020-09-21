Taj Mahal opened 188 days later Six months after the closure in March, Monday brought joy to the tourists of Taj. After being closed for nearly 188 days, the doors of the Taj were opened to tourists on Monday with certain conditions. During this time, while limited number of tourists were allowed to visit the Taj Mahal, many rules were also strictly followed.

Compulsory mask for entry It is mandatory for people to wear masks while entering the Taj Mahal. Apart from this, feet are also being sanitized with the hands of the people.

First Chinese citizen entered The first tourist to enter the Taj Mahal is a Chinese citizen. Liang Ching Cheng, who hails from China, could not stop himself after opening this sign of love for a long time and reached the first place to visit the Taj Mahal. One thing is clear from Cheng’s Taj Didar that Chinese tourists have no problem with India regarding tension on the border. China is infamous all over the world as the origin of the corona virus. In such an environment, Chinese citizens are seen from a different perspective all over the world, but nothing like this was seen with Cheng who came to crown the Taj. People were very friendly with him.

Entry after thermal scanning Thermal scanning of every tourist coming to the Taj Mahal is being done. After this, everyone is being given admission by getting the hands sanitized.

5000 entry per day 2500-2500 tourists have been allowed to enter the two shifts before and after lunch time for the purpose of controlling the crowd of tourists at the Taj.

Online booking or QR code payment Tourists can either book tickets online or pay online by scanning the QR code. Facility to book online tickets of Taj Mahal has been given two months in advance. Even after this, only 160 tickets were sold till late night for the first day, but after the opening of the Taj Mahal in the morning, all the tickets of the first shift were sold in a few hours and 200 tickets including the second were sold.

