Los Angeles Waste of money or brilliant idea? At the Super Bowl, only a QR code wobbled across the screen for a long time. It was the weirdest spot of the NFL Finals.







What could not be seen in Germany was hotly debated in the USA. At the Super Bowl, a QR code wobbled across the fans’ screens at home for a long time. The company Coinbase advertised with it at the final game of the NFL.

Was that brilliant – or a total waste of money? Everyone on the internet agreed that this was the worst commercial in Super Bowl history. Because the time that the company had at its disposal for this was very long. Coinbase paid $7 million to have the QR code wobble across TV screens like an old screensaver on a PC.

Particularly bitter: fans in the USA reported on social networks that the website to which the QR code was supposed to refer was not even accessible.

