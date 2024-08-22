Anyone who has seen the film “Atlas” with Jennifer Lopez may have spotted it in the 21st minute. Two of them can also be found in the Stuttgart State Museum of Württemberg, which makes them a national cultural asset. And anyone who drives a new BMW is very likely to drive one around. It is about the square word clock Earth by Qlocktwo. It can now be found in digital form in vehicles from Munich. Since 2022, the Qlocktwo widget was available as an optional application, but is now delivered pre-installed. This is a great success for the company from Schwäbisch Gmünd, which now has 65 employees. Anyone who travels there by train will receive a befitting welcome. Opposite the train station, at the University of Design, the mightiest and heaviest word clock, a 5.20 by 5.20 meter custom-made by Qlocktwo, has been hanging since the 2014 State Garden Show. It’s amazing what can come from a school friendship.