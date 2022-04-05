SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A liquefied natural gas terminal in eastern China operated by state-owned oil and gas giant Sinopec Corp has received its first shipment from Qatar, the government-backed Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange said on Tuesday. The stock exchange said in its official account on the Chinese WeChat social networking site, today, Tuesday, that the shipment, with a volume of 205 thousand cubic meters, began unloading at the Qingdao station in Shandong Province on April 3, which is the first Qatari gas supply to the province in eastern China. This shipment of gas is part of a ten-year supply contract, which Sinopec concluded with Qatar Petroleum in March last year, for an annual supply of two million tons, or 2.8 billion cubic meters, starting this year. Sinopec is expanding the Qingdao terminal in a bid to double its annual capacity to 14 million tons by the end of 2023. The company’s LNG terminal in Tianjin, near Beijing, received its first shipment of Qatari gas in January under the same agreement.