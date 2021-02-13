At the Nur-Sultan airport, the plane of the Kazakh company Qazaq Air could not fly to Shymkent due to a broken chassis tire.

The incident occurred on February 12 at 23:20 local time, according to the website of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry of Kazakhstan. There are no casualties.

It is noted that the liner overcame 700 meters along the runway. Then he was towed to the parking lot.

The second Qazaq Air incident occurred on the morning of February 13. When landing in Nur-Sultan, the pneumatics of the right landing gear collapsed near the liner from Alma-Ata. All passengers were evacuated, no one was injured.