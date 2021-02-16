Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Syrian coach, Mohammed Qawid, Al Dhafra, expressed his great confidence in his team’s ability to return to the right track, when he faces at his stadium Sharjah next Thursday in the 17th round of the Arabian Gulf League, but he stressed the importance and difficulty of the match for the two parties coming from a loss in the last round.

The Syrian coach said in the press conference he held today to talk about the match: Each party is looking for compensation, we want to invest the land factor, and achieve a victory after the last series of negative results and score 3 points that make us take a step towards the safe zone before 9 rounds from the conclusion, and we are well aware that the competitor He is looking for the same goal, especially since any result other than winning will make him fall back from the top of the league standings.

He added: There is no fear for Al Dhafra when their ranks are complete until the end of the match. In the last two matches, 5 of our players were subjected to the dismissal that resulted from tension. These negatives in this match, and about absences in the team, he said: We lose Suhail Al-Mansouri and Ibrahim Saeed, the injured, along with Abdullah Sultan and Issam Al-Adoua, to be suspended.

For his part, Abdullah Al Rawahi, Al Dhafra player, said: The players have the ability to get the team back on the right track, it will be a difficult match, and the quieter one he will excel in.