Muhammad Syed Ahmad (Abu Dhabi)

Syrian coach Muhammad Qawid, Al Dhafra coach, expected a “closed” match between his team and Khor Fakkan next Sunday, in the “19th round” of the Arab Gulf League, for the similarity of the two teams’ style, and their reliance on defense and counterattacks, stressing that Al Dhafra is armed with collective performance, to snatch victory in the match he described It is more difficult than facing Sharjah and Al Ain, in the past two rounds in a row.

Qawid said: We perform our usual method, which is full defense, relying on counterattacks, and the course of the match, which may make us adjust at times, and Khor Fakkan suffers from a defensive problem that he covers with numerical density, narrowing spaces, and the problem appears clear when he performs in an open manner.

He added: The absence of Muslim Fayez, Ibrahim Saeed and Suhail Al-Mansouri continues in the match, and there are some players who will not be present for special circumstances. However, we are not concerned, because the “knight” has become adapted to the situation, and teamwork has reduced the impact of the shortfall.

For his part, Mohammed Saif, the Al Dhafra player, affirmed his respect for the opponent, which represents a key to “victory” in the match, along with high concentration, and work to provide the best, until the end of the 90 minutes, explaining that the players are required to continue with positive results and progress in the ranking table.