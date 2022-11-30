Police and security personnel at Qatar’s Al Thumama stadium detained two Iranian fans after the match between Iran and the United States at the World Cup. The footage shows a man detained by police and security personnel wearing T-shirts with slogans praising the protests in Iran. As he was taken away the arrested man shouted “Women, life, freedom”. A second man was also tackled shortly after during a brief scuffle. Reuters asked organizers of the World Cup in Qatar for comment on the incidents but has not received a response. THE Iran-United States match, won by the Americans, was eagerly awaited even beyond the sporting challenge, due to the raging protests in Iran, intertwined by decades of political tensions between the two countries.



01:23