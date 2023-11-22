A statement issued by the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the timing of the start of the truce between Hamas and Israel will be announced within 24 hours, and will continue for four days, subject to extension.

According to the statement, the agreement includes “the exchange of 50 civilian women and children prisoners in the Gaza Strip in the first stage in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, provided that the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement.”

The statement added: “The truce will allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs.”

The statement concluded by saying: “Qatar affirms the continuation of its diplomatic efforts to reduce the escalation, stop bloodshed, and protect civilians. In this regard, it appreciates the efforts made by the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America in supporting mediation efforts to reach this agreement.”

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the government had voted in favor of the proposed agreement to release some detainees in Gaza.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that “50 women and children will be released within four days, during which the fighting will stop,” according to Reuters.

Also, at dawn on Wednesday, the Hamas movement issued a statement in which it said: “We reached a humanitarian truce agreement and a temporary ceasefire for a period of 4 days through tireless Qatari and Egyptian efforts.”