After the loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina is facing a first ‘match ball’ against: a defeat against Mexico in the second day of group C, on Saturday in Lusail (7:00 p.m. GMT), he would leave Lionel Messi eliminated in what is possibly his last World Cup. The night is presented with dramatic overtones in this

The night is presented with dramatic overtones in this Latin American pulse, since

Mexico drew goalless against Poland and adds a point, so a defeat would leave him in a very delicate situation before the third and decisive date.

The match therefore promises great emotions and the protagonists are aware of what is at stake.

“Calm down. It’s a very hard blow, a defeat that hurts, but we have to keep trusting in ourselves. This group is not going to let them down. We are going to try to win against

Mexico”, Messi promised the fans just after the 2-1 thump against the Saudis, in the same stadium in lusail Where will he play on Saturday?

Their coach, Lionel Scaloni, also reaffirmed his confidence in the Albiceleste team that moved to Doha.

“There is no other option than to get up, there is no other reading, we are going to get up, continue head up and win both games,” he said, aware that Argentina continues to depend on itself and that winning Mexico and Poland is synonymous with presence in the round of 16.

Outside of the confrontation, as Argentines and Mexicans have been protagonists on and off the pitch.

There was a confrontation between the fans of both teams, which was controlled by the local police.

But the Mexicans have received several instructions from the Qataris and this has been evidenced in several videos.

Like this one, in which a Qatari fan teaches a Mexican to make a turban with the flag of his country.

