The Glazer family, current owners of the Manchester United football club, announced in November 2022 that they are open to selling the club. Following this announcement, a Qatari royal family has expressed interest and is likely to hand in its bid. The family is among the four investors who have so far registered their interest in Raine investment bank, tasked with marketing the sale.

According to the New York Stock Exchange, Manchester United is valued at £3.2 billion, but the Glazer family has capped the price at £6 billion. However, despite their intent to buy, the Qatari family will not overpay to acquire the club.

Given its exemplary history, Manchester United is a valuable club. This EPL team has, for the longest, been considered a favorite, especially during the era of Sir Alex Ferguson. To the Red Devils’ fans and punters, the team has been a pleasure to watch and also bet on.

The team’s performance in the 2022/23 season has been exemplary, considering they are among the top five in the EPL. For online punters, Manchester United has been a top team to wager on. With the competitive odds offered at several online sportsbooks, such as southerncrossbet, it is easy to find a reasonable betting market.

Qatar Buying the Club Would be Controversial

Qatar has graced the headlines recently, given that it was the World Cup host. However, this popularity has also come with some controversies. In the build-up to the tournament, there were concerns about human rights and the number of workers that died while constructing stadiums. Another significant issue was the strict rules against the rights of the LGBTQ community. It would be controversial if a Qatari family acquired Manchester United and tried to impose their culture in Old Trafford.

Another controversy that arises is whether the owners of PSG, Qatar Sports Investments, are the ones who want to buy Manchester United. It is not yet clear, but the Qatari royal family has distanced itself from this allegation, noting that it is independent of the owners of PSG. The implications would be dire for PSG and Manchester United if they shared an owner. According to the UEFA rules, two teams with one owner cannot participate in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Manchester United fans are excited about the imminent sale. Undoubtedly, Qatari investors have huge sums of money. There are massive prospects for transforming the club in terms of infrastructure and the transfer market.

What the New Owners should Consider

The general atmosphere at Old Trafford is that the Glazers ought to leave and hand over to new owners who have feelings for the club. The revelations by former player Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with Piers Morgan paint a picture of owners who lost interest in the club long ago. They have done nothing significant regarding infrastructure for over a decade and want to sell a club embroiled in debt.

New owners should prioritize winning. They should invest in the football project and fan experience, which are critical for the club’s success. In addition, Qatari owners must put money into revamping the stadium, training ground, infrastructure, and all facilities that improve players, including the gym.