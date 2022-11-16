DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar’s Supreme Committee said it apologized after a Danish film crew was threatened by live security while broadcasting in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup.

TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking during a live broadcast when he was accosted by security guards who appeared in a golf cart near the newly opened Chedi Hotel in Katara Cultural Village.

In the footage, which has gone viral on social media, Tantholdt is seen protesting with security guards, showing off his accreditation before accusing them of declaring they want to break camera equipment.

A Supreme Committee statement said the Danish broadcast team was “mistakenly interrupted” during a live broadcast.

“Following inspection of the team’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permission, an apology was made to the broadcaster for on-site security before the team resumed activities.”

“Since then, tournament organizers have spoken with the journalist and issued a warning to all entities to respect the filming licenses in place for the tournament.”

Tantholdt was also caught on camera asking, “You invited the whole world here. Why can’t we film?”

The decision to grant Qatar the hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations, since it was first announced 12 years ago, ensuring that the way the host country treats visitors will be heavily scrutinized.

(Reporting by Peter Hall)