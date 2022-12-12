In relation to Brussels’ relations with Qatar, “we are checking every detail on the Commission Transparency Register. If new information emerges, we will act accordingly”, said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference in Brussels dedicated to the plan for energy security for Europe in which, however, there were several questions related to the case of corruption exploded in the European Parliament.

Pressed by journalists, von der Leyen confirmed that the Commission “works with Qatar on global issues such as climate, on politics, regarding peace in Afghanistan and the Middle East, on the diversification of energy sources from Russia and fossil fuels And he gives voice to the issues he sees trouble with.” The allegations of human rights violations “were discussed at a high level last September” and we worked “in close coordination with the ILO on violations in the labor market”. “The work we have to do is therefore at various levels. It is important to check the Transparency Register“, he added, indicating in the experience of the Commission a model to be transferred “to all other institutions of the European Union”.

“The accusations against the vice president of the Parliament are of the utmost concern and very serious also because it is a question of people’s trust in our institutions. I have proposed the establishment of an independent ethics body for all EU institutions. I have written to all institutions of the Union last March” and Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova is following this issue. “It is of critical importance to us, not only to have strong rules but also that these rules apply to all institutions, without exception,” von der Leyen stressed.